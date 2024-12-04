City of Pittsburgh Public Works closing several roadways ahead of Wednesday’s predicted snowfall

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works will be closing several streets ahead of Wednesday’s predicted snowfall.

The DPW will be deploying 60 trucks from 10 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday afternoon.

The following roadways will be pre-emptively closed at 10 p.m. due to being hazardous during bad winter weather:

Capitol Avenue

Newett Street

Copperfield Street

South Negley Avenue

Suffolk Street

Rialto Street

The roads will be reopened Thursday on a case-by-case basis.

“I want to thank our hardworking crews and leadership at Public Works for their proactive approach to the current forecasts,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Every year, they prove just how much they care about keeping our city safe and moving, no matter what the weather throws at us.”

Steps, bridges and other pedestrian infrastructure will be addressed as needed Thursday morning, the DPW said.

