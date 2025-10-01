City of Pittsburgh releases preliminary 2026 budget

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has released a preliminary budget for 2026.

The Gainey administration announced an Operating Budget and Five-Year Plan and a 2026 Capital Budget and Six-Year Plan for the City of Pittsburgh.

2025 is expected to be the second of two years the administration considers “skinny” because of the debt refinancing that came to be as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration said real estate taxes are declining because of the Common Level Ratio court decision.

The city said these budgets were designed to maintain core services without layoffs or tax increases.

The city listed the following key points of the budget plan:

The Facility Usage Fee line has been removed from the revenue forecast, resulting in a net loss to the budget of $1.7 million, which is less than 1% of the forecasted revenue.

Total revenue for 2026 is expected to be $680.5 million with forecasted increases to $716.5 million in 2030.

Total proposed expenditures for 2026 are $680.0 million with forecasted increases to $711.7 million in 2030.

Elimination of approximately 50 unfilled positions (roughly 1.5% of total positions), but no layoffs to existing staff.

Non-personnel spending reductions in some areas to offset rising costs for some core services.

Increased funding for vehicle acquisitions to make necessary investments in the City’s fleet.

Continued investments in traffic calming and ‘Vision Zero’ traffic safety projects to deliver high-demand right-of-way safety improvements.

“This budget reflects our commitment to responsible stewardship – balancing the books while protecting the core services our residents rely on each day,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We’ve achieved this without layoffs, keeping the dedicated workers who serve our neighborhoods and keep our city moving forward.”

The administration said Office of Management and Budget team members have been hearing the public’s preference for the budget over the course of four meetings and City in the Streets events. They added that they are open to refining this preliminary budget before it is formally submitted to the City Council in November.

“I am committed to working in partnership with City Council to advance this budget,” said Mayor Gainey. “Together, we will ensure Pittsburgh grows as a city that works for all its residents.”

View the preliminary Pittsburgh Operating Budget and Five-Year Plan below.

View the preliminary Pittsburgh Capital Budget and Six-Year Plan below.

