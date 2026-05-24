Pittsburgh councilman plans to introduce legislation that would tax skill games, juke boxes

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh councilman plans to propose a tax he says could bring in millions of much-needed revenue for the city.

Councilman Anthony Coghill plans to introduce a bill on Wednesday that would create the Mechanical Amusement Device Tax.

The three-tiered tax would be for amusement devices — like pool tables, skill games and jukeboxes.

Coghill said he drafted the legislation to align with “taxes on the books in half of the municipalities in Allegheny County and one-fifth of municipalities statewide.”

“Given the explosion of these devices across the city over the last few years and with the need for Pittsburgh to generate new revenue sources that don’t further burden our homeowners and renters I believe that now is the time to introduce this much needed legislation,” Councilman Coghill said.

Coghill says the tax could generate between $2-3 million a year for the city, which is projecting a budget deficit for the second year in a row. He hopes the legislation will be adopted and implemented quickly.

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