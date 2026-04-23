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City of Pittsburgh rolls out red carpet for next NFL stars, hundreds of thousands of visitors

By WPXI.com News Staff
City of Pittsburgh rolls out red carpet for next NFL stars, hundreds of thousands of visitors The City of Pittsburgh is rolling out the red carpet for the NFL’s next big stars and hundreds of thousands of visitors. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is rolling out the red carpet for the NFL’s next big stars and hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is there preparing for when draft prospects will be walking there. Tune in to his LIVE report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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