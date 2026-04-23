Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus shuts down part of McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus shut down a part of McKnight Road on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Nelson Run Road.

At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved.

The northbound lanes were both shut down but have since reopened.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

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