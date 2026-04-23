When rain could disrupt sunshine during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Most of the NFL Draft hours will be dry, but there could be a stray shower or storm that will impact your plans.

Friday will be very warm with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine early, but afternoon and evening showers will pop across the area. A stray thunderstorm is also possible, but many areas will stay dry.

A better chance for rain develops late Friday night and continues off and on through lunchtime Saturday, and a stray thunderstorm could move through again as well. The rest of the day will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun along with cooler temperatures, as high temperatures struggle to get back into the low to mid 60s.

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