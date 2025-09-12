City of Pittsburgh seeks partners to help with fireworks for 250th Independence Day Celebration

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is seeking partners to help illuminate its 250th Independence Day celebration in 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display.

The celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, will be led by the CitiParks Office of Special Events and aims to unite residents and visitors in a grand display of patriotism and Pittsburgh spirit.

“This will be more than a fireworks display. It will be a moment of unity, reflection, and celebration for all Pittsburghers and guests alike,” said Kathryn Vargas, Director of CitiParks.

Partnership opportunities are available at various levels, offering unique visibility and engagement for partners while contributing to a dynamic community and economic impact.

The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees.

Organizations interested in partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Brandon D’Alimonte, Program Manager of the CitiParks Office of Special Events, at Brandon.Dalimonte@pittsburghpa.gov.

