City of Pittsburgh, Steelers look to host NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have submitted paperwork to host the NFL Draft at some point shortly. They have reportedly submitted paperwork to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. A team and city have to officially submit for a bid with the support of the local officials on top of the team having the desire to host.

“We’re deep in the process of trying to get the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh,” Rooney said on Monday. “I think we are optimistic we will bring it here in the not so distant future.”

It will take a while for this to get confirmed. Generally, the NFL announces two years out, but it took them until May to announce that Green Bay would host the 2025 NFL Draft. So, if it does happen, the NFL will not disclose it until May 2024 at the league owners’ earliest. But where it would be located and hosted is anyone’s guess.

