Emergency crews called to Mon Wharf after flooding

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf was flooded after a few days of steady rain in the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the wharf at 9:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Several tents were submerged in the water.

The Mon Wharf was closed on Thursday and Friday because of a flood advisory.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information on why emergency crews were there and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group