Armed man shot by trooper in East Huntingdon, state police say

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper shot an armed suspect in East Huntingdon Township late Sunday night, the agency announced Monday morning.

A state police spokesperson says troopers responded to 232 Cedar Drive for a complaint of shots fired that damaged a window at the home.

While troopers were canvassing the area near where the shots were reportedly fired, the spokesperson said they encountered a man armed with an assault rifle.

The spokesperson said troopers gave verbal commands for the man to drop the weapon, but instead, he fired it. Troopers then engaged in the gunfire.

The man was shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation and state police are holding a press conference in Greensburg at noon to release additional information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group