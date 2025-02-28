City program to provide free lawn care services to elderly, veteran, disabled Pittsburgh residents

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced the start up of “City Cuts,” a new initiative that will provide free lawn care services to elderly, veteran, and disabled residents.

The program, led by the Office of Neighborhood Services, is aimed to improve the appearance of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods and elevate the quality of life for some of the most vulnerable community members, according to a release from the city.

“City Cuts is about more than just lawn care; it’s about uplifting our communities,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “By providing free lawn care to those who need it most, we’re making Pittsburgh a more beautiful, vibrant place while improving the lives of our seniors, veterans, and disabled residents. This program is a critical part of our commitment to fostering a city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The service will be provided twice a month, weather permitting, from summer through early mid-fall.

Applicants must reside in the City of Pittsburgh limits, own the property or be responsible for the grass cutting of the property, lack social or financial means to cut their own lawns, and meet one or more of the follow qualifications:

Be 62 years or older

Be a veteran

Have a disability that prohibits you from cutting grass

Low income 150% below Federal Poverty Guideline

Service is limited and applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

The website said the city is not yet taking applications from residents but will be open around the end of March or beginning of April.

Vendors that are interested in participating can now apply. Vendors will be required to attend one of two pre-application meetings on March 7 or March 21, as well as an orientation session in mid-April to be eligible for the program.

Lawn care services will begin on May 15th and run through October 15th.

If you want to learn more about the City Cuts program or are interested to apply as a vendor, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group