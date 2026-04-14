Car goes over hillside in Braddock Hills; at least 2 taken to hospital

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — At least two people were taken to a hospital after a car went over a hillside in Braddock Hills early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Brinton Road around 4 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that at least two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

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