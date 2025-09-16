Clairton City Schools votes to have kids take PRT buses to class; calls for funding from state

CLAIRTON, Pa. — As the state budget impasse drags on, one local school district is cutting transportation for charter school students.

Starting next month, the Clairton City Schools will give PRT bus passes to the district’s 118 charter school students.

Parents and students rallied outside the school board meeting in opposition to the plan.

Deonna Jackson has two children in kindergarten at Propel McKeesport. She would rather homeschool them than put them on a PRT bus.

“It would take my kids three buses and three hours to get to Propel on time for breakfast at 7:45, I believe. I’ve already done my research and I just think that’s crazy,” Jackson said.

Clairton’s superintendent is putting the blame on a lack of equitable funding and is calling for change on the state level.

“This will be very frustrating from kindergarten to 12th grade. But what we want the public to know is that, again, we’re in this together. We need to really fight and go to legislation and figure out how we can get fair funding so that we don’t have to think about what we have to cut,” Clairton City School District Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas said.

The school board voted to start the new transportation plan on Oct. 6.

