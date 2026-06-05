Crash shuts down part of I-70 in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down I-70 in Washington County on Friday.

The Canton Township Volunteer Fire Co. says the crash is located on I-70 westbound near the Jessop Exit.

The roadway was closed in both directions for a time. The eastbound lanes have since fully reopened, and the westbound side has a lane restriction.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Our crew on scene saw a van with damage to its windshield, and at least one person being placed into a medical helicopter.

PennDOT cameras show significant traffic back-ups in the area,

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group