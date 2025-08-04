Clark Howard: How to keep your car payments manageable

Many Americans are struggling with high car payments, with nearly one in five paying over $1,000 per month.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that more than 20% of people are taking out seven-year vehicle loans, which can lead to financial difficulties as borrowers often owe more on their vehicles than they are worth.

Clark Howard, a consumer advisor, explains that these long-term loans and high monthly payments can be a financial disaster.

Howard advises consumers to consider purchasing older vehicles to avoid the burden of long-term debt. He emphasizes that while new cars may be appealing, the financial strain of high payments is not worth it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group