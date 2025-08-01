Clark Howard: How to manage looming credit card debt

Millions of Americans are feeling stressed due to looming credit card bills, according to Channel 11 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

Credit card debt has been growing recently, and a survey by Bankrate reveals that one in four Americans believe they will never escape it.

“Never is a long time, and I want you to know that it’s possible even when it feels like that for you to crawl your way out of that debt,” said Clark Howard.

Howard suggests a new approach to managing credit card debt, including altering the payment schedule.

Instead of following the credit card company’s schedule, Howard advises paying the credit card bill every two weeks.

He explains that this method can help individuals get out of debt in one-fourth of the time.

