Clark Howard: How to shop for back to school supplies on a budget

Parents are looking for ways to cut costs as they get their kids ready to go back to school. Channel 11 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said prices are a bit higher this year, but there are still deals to be found.

Nearly three out of four families expect to spend the same or more on back-to-school supplies this fall, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Juliano is one of those parents.

“Cost is going way high, like recently it’s a concern, I think, for every family. That’s for real,” he said.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 26% of families began shopping for school supplies as early as June, with 74% of these early shoppers citing tariff concerns as a primary reason.

Alethea Thomas, a grandmother, said she’s not worried.

“Don’t think it’ll affect us drastically just yet, but I know it’s coming,” she said.

Trae Bodge, who runs the website truetrae.com, says retailers are trying not to pass cost down to consumers, but sometimes it’s necessary.

“Parents should be prepared to pay a little bit more and then also use savings tactics to save as much as possible,” she said.

Bodge suggests that parents take inventory of last year’s supplies to avoid unnecessary purchases.

“Inevitably you will have things that you don’t need to buy. And so, taking that inventory prevents overbuying,” she explained.

Retailers like Walmart and Target offer budget-friendly back-to-school items, and dollar stores are also a good place to find deals.

“Dollar General has over 70 back-to-school items priced at a dollar or less, and there are brands like Elmer’s and Bic, brands that you know,” Bodge noted.

She also wants parents to involve their kids in the process.

“You’ll find that they’re so much more careful with how they spend this money because it’s their money,” Bodge said.

Check with local school districts or sites like Eventbrite for charity giveaways to help fill the gap in supplies.

“There’s no shame in that, and it’s OK to ask for help,” Bodge added.

As families navigate the challenges of back-to-school shopping, using savings strategies and seeking out deals can help manage costs. Early preparation and resourcefulness are key.

