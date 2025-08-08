Clark Howard: Tipping practices

A recent survey by Bank Rate reveals that 63% of Americans have a negative view of tipping, highlighting growing dissatisfaction with the practice.

The survey results come amid increasing frustration over automatic tipping suggestions that appear on payment screens, which many consumers find intrusive.

Clark Howard, Channel 11 Consumer Advisor, expressed his dislike for automatic tipping suggestions, stating, “I do tip pretty generously, but I want to make that decision. And not have a computer tell me what it thinks I ought to tip.”

Tipping has become a contentious topic as more businesses integrate suggested tipping amounts into their payment systems. This has led to strong opinions among consumers, who feel pressured to tip in situations where it may not have been customary before.

Howard emphasized the importance of tipping in certain industries, such as sit-down restaurants, where workers rely heavily on tips for their income. He noted that outside of these scenarios, the decision to tip should remain personal and not be dictated by automated systems.

