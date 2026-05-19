Temporary store brings Disney to life inside Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A highly anticipated store opens at the Ross Park Mall this weekend.

Disney Store Limited Time opens on May 23. Mall officials say the temporary store brings storytelling to life through engaging, in-person shopping experiences, making it a destination for people of all ages.

The store offers a curated selection of products, including exclusive lines. Shoppers will find apparel, accessories, plush toys, collectibles, pins and more.

There will also be immersive sections for fan favorite characters and franchises.

Ross Park Mall is one of two locations for this limited-time retail experience. The store is expected to remain open through the holiday season.

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