Clearview FCU rebrands, soon to unveil new logo

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s largest credit union on Tuesday announced the launch of its rebranding initiative.

Clearview Federal Credit Union said this includes a new logo that will be introduced in tandem with upcoming location openings. The full rebrand will be unveiled in early 2024.

Clearview said it is on track to open three new financial centers — Pleasant Hills and Ross Township by year-end and Cranberry, debuting in the first half of 2024.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group