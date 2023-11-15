Local

Clearview FCU rebrands, soon to unveil new logo

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
Logos for 11 Cares and Clearview

WPXI 11 Cares Clearview

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s largest credit union on Tuesday announced the launch of its rebranding initiative.

Clearview Federal Credit Union said this includes a new logo that will be introduced in tandem with upcoming location openings. The full rebrand will be unveiled in early 2024.

Clearview said it is on track to open three new financial centers — Pleasant Hills and Ross Township by year-end and Cranberry, debuting in the first half of 2024.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school
  • Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man
  • BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store
  • VIDEO: CDC: 22 toddlers sickened by lead exposure linked to applesauce pouches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read