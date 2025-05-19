Closed Fox Chapel Walnut Grill reopens as Rival sports bar

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Rival, a sports bar and restaurant that’s a fresh concept from Walnut Grill Holdings Group, has opened its doors in the former Walnut Grill space in Fox Chapel.

The Walnut Grill closed its doors at 911 Freeport Rd. in March, and shortly after, ownership started preparations to open the new concept. Despite the backing of the same restaurant group, Co-owner Matt Turbiner said that “frankly, the ownership is different and we’re just really trying to start something new,” with a new team being hired to run and operate the restaurant.

Buildout was completed quickly, in about five to six weeks. Ownership worked with design firm Actual Size Design, who beyond working with sports bars, has worked with the Steelers.

This is the second Rival restaurant to open, complementing one in Bridgeville.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

v

©2025 Cox Media Group