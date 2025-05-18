Cloudy morning will turn to highs in upper 60s later

It’s noticeably cooler this morning, with most neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the 50s. — It’s noticeably cooler this morning, with most neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Numerous clouds to start means numbers will be slow to climb, but we’ll eventually see more sun in the second half of the day as highs push into the upper 60s.

With clearing skies and calming winds, the next couple of nights will turn chilly, with widespread readings in the low and mid-40s. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with partial sunshine and highs near 70.

The next system will bring us steadier showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, and even beyond. It will have an impact on our weather as it sits and spins over the Great Lakes, reinforcing cool, Canadian air. Highs by Thursday won’t get out of the 50s with similar readings on Friday. Quite chilly for late May!

We may finally start to moderate a bit Memorial Day weekend, but temperatures look to stay below average, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

