Car goes off road, hits structure in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A vehicle ended up off the roadway and crashed into a structure in Wilkinsburg.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Vernon and Wright streets.

When the car was towed out of the wooded area, cinder blocks were all over the top of it. Crews on scene told Channel 11 the vehicle hit some sort of structure, but it’s unknown exactly what it was.

At least two people were taken from scene to a hospital.

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