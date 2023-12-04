Cold air returns, light snow accumulation possible this week

PITTSBURGH — We’re back to our regularly scheduled December weather.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with highs in the low 40s. It will be dry most of the day except for a few light sprinkles.

The next system moves in on Tuesday, with rain and snow showers developing later in the day. We should see mostly snow showers by late Tuesday night. Most areas will see a light dusting on the grassy surfaces. The ridges and the mountains will have a better chance of snow showers that may lead to a coating, causing some slick spots.

