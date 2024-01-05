Cold temperatures Friday will preview snowy, stormy weekend

PITTSBURGH — Grab the heavier coat, hat and gloves to start the day Friday with temperatures only in the teens and lower 20s. Some sunshine will get us back into the mid 30s by late afternoon, but it will still be pretty cold.

Snow will overspread the area Saturday and continue on and off through the weekend.

Right now, the latest Severe Weather Team 11 forecast has snow starting south of I-70 early Saturday morning before spreading north through the day. A period of steadier snow will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Areas of rain will mix in with the snow south of Pittsburgh for part of the day Saturday before transitioning back to all snow showers Saturday night and Sunday.

>> Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing

The track of the storm system could still cause changes in overall snow totals, but most areas around Pittsburgh should see between 1″ to 3″ by Sunday. Travel late Saturday and Sunday morning could be icy.

Higher snow totals and impacts are expected east of Pittsburgh toward the Laurel Highlands and into central Pennsylvania.Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group