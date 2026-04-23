Community athletic complex in Hazelwood Green opens ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The site of a former steel mill in Hazelwood has been transformed into a new community athletic complex, with local leaders and NFL officials unveiling the new U.S. Steel Community Field on Wednesday.

The field at Hazelwood Green, a 178-acre mixed-use development led by Tishman Speyer, was formally opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is the perfect way to start draft week,” NFL Commissioner Roger said.

The event was held a day before the NFL Draft kicked off in Pittsburgh.

“It’s my favorite day of the year because every team gets better in the NFL,” Goodell said. “And it brings hope back. And hope is what we need to bring back.”

The event preceded an NFL Prospect Clinic, where draft prospects joined local students on the field.

The new multipurpose facility includes a full-size athletic field with seating for about 3,000 spectators, a press box, concession stand and a renovated 10,000-square-foot building.

Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of Hazelwood Initiative Inc., said community voices helped shape the project, including outreach to families and young people.

“The Steeler family reached out to our community and made sure that they talked to not just adults that kind of make the decisions, but had special outreach sessions with the youth and the family,” Tilghman said.

Organizers said the field will be used year-round by local schools, youth sports organizations, community groups and residents.

One of those groups will be Hazelwood Cobra Youth Football.

“We want to make sure that we have spaces for the kids to be able to play and engage and create memories at the end of the day. So it’s an awesome opportunity for the kids,” said James Cole, president of Hazelwood Cobra Youth Football. “I was here when the steel mill was here, when they tore it down. Hopefully, this brings back some of that revenue and things that will help the community to grow.”

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