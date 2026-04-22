PITTSBURGH — A man who was shot in Lawrenceville on Tuesday has died.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Police said the man who had been shot near the intersection of Butler Street and Stanton Avenue had died from his injuries.

The man had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was found at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said detectives are following all available leads and said the investigation is still very active.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Man who was shot in Lawrenceville dies in hospital A man was critically injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Tuesday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)

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