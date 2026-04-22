Local drive-in nominated to be nationally recognized by USA Today

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local drive-in could be named one of the best in the country.

Dependable Drive-In, the last remaining drive-in in Allegheny County, has been nominated to be placed on USA Today’s 10 Best Drive-ins list.

Readers and drive-in fans alike have the chance to vote on the drive-ins that they believe are the best in the country. Votes can be cast once a day, every day until May 11. The winners will be announced on May 20.

USA Today said an expert panel on their team selected 20 spots they believe are worthy of landing in the top 10 list.

The Dependable Drive-In, located on Moon Clinton Road in Moon Township, is in the running for its four-screen operation, high definition digital projection, Dolby Surround FM Radio Sound and its concession options, USA Today said.

“If the drive-in has ever been part of your summer nights, your family traditions, or just a great memory — this is your chance to support it in a big way," Dependable Drive-In said.

The competition serves some extra love for Drive-ins. USA Today said that of over 4,000 drive-in theaters that opened in the country by the 1950s, only 350 still remain in operation.

Click here to cast your vote for the Dependable Drive-In.

Click here to see the Dependable Drive-In’s current showings.

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