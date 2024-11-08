Man accused of pulling gun on Butler father approaching him about texting his teen daughter

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man who was confronting him about texting his teen daughter.

Charges were filed against Barry Jacob Murray, 29, of Butler this week.

Court documents said Murray was texting a 16-year-old girl on Facebook in August.

The father of the girl went to Murray’s house on West Brady Street to confront him.

The father later reported the situation to the police and showed them a video of the confrontation. The video shows the father exiting his vehicle and meeting Murray on the sidewalk. The camera never rises above the waist and music is playing in the background which makes it hard to hear the conversation but police said they could hear what sounded like a handgun being racked but it is never seen in the video.

The video also shows the father picking a 9mm bullet up from the ground and leaving the area.

The report said the father picked up the bullet after it was ejected when the gun was racked.

Murray faces a terroristic threat charge.

