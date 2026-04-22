Market Square reopens after major renovation

PITTSBURGH — After a year of renovation, Market Square is finally back open.

“Today is a great day,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Today is a day to celebrate Pittsburgh. A strong and vibrant Pittsburgh means we’ve got a strong and vibrant Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Rich Pierce goes into details of the project that’s only a small piece in a major plan to revitalize Downtown.

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