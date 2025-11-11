Community improvises Veterans Day celebration in Washington County after events are canceled

WASHINGTON, Pa. — It was a happy Veterans Day thanks to a man who volunteered to make it special in Washington County.

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies cancelled its Veterans Day ceremony due to a lack of federal funding because of the government shutdown, but someone stepped up to honor those who fought for our freedom.

An 89-year-old man volunteered to play Taps during an impromptu ceremony organized by the community.

“This is one of my dad’s favorite days,” said Tami Warfield.

Tami Warfield’s dad recently passed away. He was a Vietnam veteran and a Marine.

“This is a day we would normally spend together,” said Warfield. “I miss him.”

Typically, American Flags line the road that winds through the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. It’s nearly 300 acres in Washington County, where 30,000 veterans and their significant others are buried.

“I just couldn’t believe there wouldn’t be a service here,” said Warfield. “They deserve it.”

The annual Veterans Day ceremony was also cancelled.

“When I heard that there was not going to be a service today and the flags around the circle, it just broke my heart because veterans should be honored every Veteran’s Day, every day,” said Carol Bires.

“They deserve better than what the government was giving them today,” said Alex Sakelos.

Alex Sakelos posted on Facebook, asking the community to still show their support.

“I wasn’t expecting this response and before I knew it, it blew up,” said Sakelos.

Like Carol Bires, who prepared a prayer.

“Dear Father, thank you for the brave men and women who have served our country in the armed forces,” recited Bires.

And Jen Urksa’s dad, who played his trumpet.

“I knew it would mean a lot for him as well,” said Jen Urksa.

All to go beyond just saying thank you for your service.

