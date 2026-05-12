Community members quickly answer call to help deteriorating historic cemetery

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Volunteers at Locust Grove Cemetery in Ellwood City are asking for help maintaining the historic cemetery.

Some of the gravestones at the cemetery have stood for more than a century, but volunteers said keeping up with mowing and landscaping has become increasingly difficult this year.

“We’ve had more disruptions in weather that have not permitted as much of the weed whacking as quickly as we would’ve liked to have done,” volunteer Tim Houk said.

The Locust Grove Cemetery Association is an independent nonprofit organization.

“The perpetual funds that people have collected for decades and decades really don’t cover the costs of what’s needed,” Houk said.

The North Sewickley Township Police shared a Facebook post on Monday highlighting the cemetery’s challenges and need for assistance.

That post prompted community members like Adam Kincaid to step in and help.

“I seen his post and reacted and that I’d come out in the morning,” Kincaid said.

Others, including volunteer Jeff Syphrit, said they have been helping maintain the cemetery for years, not only tending to family gravesites but assisting throughout the property.

“There are a lot of people who can’t get out, who’d love to be out helping,” Syphrit said.

Volunteers said their goal is to have the cemetery cleaned up by Memorial Day weekend, when groups including the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts traditionally place flags at veterans’ gravesites.

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