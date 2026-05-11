Beaver County police department asks for help restoring deteriorating cemetery

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local police department is asking for help improving a cemetery that is in declining condition.

The North Sewickley Township Police Department is putting out a call to action to residents.

Chief Tyler Kelosky, in a post to social media, said the Locust Grove Cemetery on the 900 block of Brighton Road is becoming severely overgrown and is difficult to care for.

Kelosky said funding and maintenance resources for the cemetery are lacking. He added that many families are reporting disappointment with the current conditions.

In response, police are calling on residents to come together to help clean the cemetery up.

“We are asking our community to come together to help preserve the dignity and beauty of this historic cemetery. Whether through volunteering your time, donating equipment or supplies, providing financial assistance, or simply sharing this post, every contribution can make a meaningful difference,” Kelosky said.

Police are calling for individuals, churches, businesses, organizations, or general volunteers to pitch in if they can.

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