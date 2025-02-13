Community members show up to Chartiers Valley school board meeting to support bus drivers

In a show of appreciation, Chartiers Valley school bus drivers stood up to cheers and clapping at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Since January of 2024, 65 bus drivers have been working without a contract as their jobs hang in the balance. The district is considering using outside companies to bus students instead of their own to save money.

>>> Chartiers Valley School Board considering changing district’s transportation company

Many community members spoke out at the packed school board meeting in their defense. Some people asked to raise taxes to close the budget shortfall.

“It’s a shame we’re in this position,” one man said.

Several parents were outraged over the new security guards that have been posted outside the district’s bus garage since last week.

“Hiring a security guard is a slap in the face. To spend money on a guard sitting in a shack to watch us and doing nothing productive is the most ludicrous thing,” one bus driver said. “That security guard makes more money than we do.”

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said the added security comes after a recent threat to school property.

>>> Local school district transportation employees accused of misusing garage, taxpayer resources

Tuesday night, the school board voted to keep the security in place at a cost of more than $3,000 a week.

“Why was around-the-clock security put in place before a vote tonight,” a community member said.

During the meeting, some people spoke out about the internal investigation underway after allegations that staff used the bus garage for personal use.

Teachers are also fearful of being furloughed to help close the budget gap.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel tried to ask the superintendent about possible furloughs and the investigation, but he walked away refusing to answer any questions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group