Family, friends of local mother call for answers a year after her disappearance

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was two years ago when Katelynn Conrad’s family said she disappeared after getting a ride to her home in Stowe Township. Thursday, family and friends gathered on this anniversary with a simple message: bring her home.

Family and friends of Katelynn Conrad gathered outside of the Stowe Township Police Department on Thursday to keep the missing woman’s case top of mind.

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Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio was there to learn about their frustrations with the investigation. Tune in to her report on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

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