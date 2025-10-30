Community rallies after man’s food pantry is wiped out in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A Whitehall man who set up a food pantry outside of his house for his neighbors in need got quite a shock when he realized someone had stolen everything.

A.J. Owen first put the food bank out on Sunday and posted about it on social media.

“People messaged me that said, ‘Hey, we actually need this. Can we come by?’ I said, ‘It will be out 24/7 please use it anytime,’" Owen said.

Just two days later, it appears, someone decided to help themselves to $150 worth of food, plastic bin and all.

Owen explained, “It was a 27-gallon tote that was full. Full to the brim. Maybe they needed it, and if you do, I’m so glad that we can help you. If it is something more nefarious, unfortunately, that’s on you.”

Owen says he called Whitehall police to report the theft and updated his social media post.

He said, “I was sad, but also we posted that ‘Hey, we still do have food, we’re not going to let this stop us.’”

He says the response from the community has been incredible.

“I am shocked at the outpouring of love but I’m even more shocked that there’s so many neighbors that I didn’t know needed help,” Owen added.

With strangers stepping up.

He said, “They say, ‘Hey, can we stop by with food, can we stop by?’ Somebody actually brought a whole tote and came by with hygiene products, feminine products.“

With their generosity, Owen says he was able to replace what was taken as well as add more supplies and multiple bins full of items. He says as long as there is a need, the food pantry will be there.

Whitehall police confirmed they’re looking into this situation. They say that as of now, they have not received any other reports of a theft like this one.

