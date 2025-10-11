Community Supermarket closing Natrona Heights location after nearly 2 decades in business

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After more than 2 decades in business, a local grocery store is shutting down.

Community Supermarket shared online that the Natrona Heights location is closing soon.

A statement by the general manager cited rising costs and increased competition, making it difficult for an independent grocer to survive.

Neighbors were sad to hear about the closure.

“It’s been 25 years since they’ve been up here,” said shopper George Pokrivka “It’s a nice local store. I’d rather do them than going to Walmart and Giant Eagle and stuff like that.”

A storewide clearance sale began Friday.

Community Supermarket will continue to operate stores in Penn Hills and Lower Burrell.

