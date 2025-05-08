Concerns from Canonsburg parents prompts search of vape shop

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Canonsburg business was raided Thursday after parents reported their concerns to police.

An investigation at Canonsburg Vapors began after multiple parents contacted police with concerns about the items their teens were allegedly bringing home from this local vape shop.

On Thursday afternoon, the whole parking lot was filled with police cars, as officers from multiple agencies looked for illegal substances that investigators say were being sold at the store.

The raid came after a months-long investigation by the Canonsburg Police, the AG’s Office, Homeland Security and the District attorney’s office. Detectives went undercover to get products that they then tested and discovered to be illegal.

“During the course of the investigation, we were able to obtain some of the suspected chemicals or packages... It was sent to a crime lab,” Canonsburg Police Chief Al Coghill said. “Of course it was not marketed as what the label said, it was much more potent than the label indicated.”

As of Thursday evening, the store remained open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group