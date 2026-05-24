Edgewood police searching for suspects in attempted vehicle break-ins

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — The Edgewood Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects.

The department shared a photo on social media of two people who they say were seen by neighbors and on video trying to get into people’s cars on public streets and driveways.

Police say the attempted break-ins occurred Saturday, with Linden and Maple avenues among the affected streets.

Anyone who sees the two people or knows their identity is asked to call 911.

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