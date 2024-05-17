Concussion baseline testing offered for free by Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, UPMC Sports Medicine

PITTSBURGH — Free concussion baseline testing will be offered to student athletes, ages 5 and up, from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine.

The Heads UP Pittsburgh program is a concussion awareness and baseline testing initiative for young athletes throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Testing will be held June 3 through July 31. Free neurocognitive baseline testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for 2,000 athletes.

Registration is now open and interested parents and guardians are advised to register early as available dates and locations book quickly. To register, visit www.upmc.com/headsup.

“It doesn’t matter what sport you play, having a head injury can be devastating,” said Yvonne Maher, executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “With the data collected by the experts at UPMC Sports Medicine through concussion baseline testing, the best course for recovery can be planned for our youth athletes.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine are celebrating the 14th year of Heads UP Pittsburgh. Since 2010, Heads UP has baseline tested over 30,500 young people across 39 sports and provided concussion education awareness to over 60,000 parents, coaches, referees and teachers.

The program has expanded each year to serve more youth and include a wider spectrum of sports. Today, the program tests athletes in every major sport, cheerleading, dance, BMX biking and many other physical activities.

The testing process takes about an hour. On the day of testing, participants must not be suffering from any symptoms of a concussion, nor have a suspected injury at the time of establishing their baseline.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group