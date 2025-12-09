Congresswoman Summer Lee announces reelection campaign

PITTSBURGH — Congresswoman Summer Lee announced her reelection bid.

She gathered with supporters, community members and local leaders at The Art Room on Smallman Street Monday night to celebrate.

Representative Lee tells us that in her re-election, she plans to continue her movement for working people in Western Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

“Our Movement has proven to be one- not just inspirational, but one that is very focused on delivering for working people...making sure that the folks who are most vulnerable are no longer the people who are experiencing the harms in the way that they have,” Lee said.

Lee won in 2024 against Republican candidate James Hayes.

