Congresswoman Summer Lee introduces articles of impeachment against AG Pam Bondi

Congresswoman Summer Lee has introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The articles allege that Bondi defied a subpoena to release the full, unredacted Epstein Files as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Lee and her co-sponsors also argue that Bondi has abused investigatory and prosecutorial authority, defied federal court orders and committed perjury in congressional testimony.

“The Attorney General of the United States is entrusted with one of the most solemn responsibilities in our democracy: to enforce the law fairly, impartially, and without political influence. Instead, Pam Bondi is breaking the law to protect pedophiles and prosecute Trump’s political opponents,” said Rep. Summer Lee. “This is about accountability, transparency, and justice. We deserve a justice system that serves the people, not one that is weaponized for political gain.”

The bill was co-sponsored by Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Valerie Foushee, Dave Min, Rashida Tlai and Maxine Dexter.

“The duty of an Attorney General is to uphold the Constitution, protect civil and human rights, and ensure equal justice under the law—not shield the powerful, evade accountability, or misuse the Department of Justice for political ends,” said Rep. Valerie Foushee. “Under the corrupt leadership of Attorney General Bondi, the Department of Justice has lost the trust of the American people. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse––as well as Renée Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and their families––deserve justice, and the American people deserve better. Congress must fulfill its constitutional obligation and remove Bondi from her position immediately.”

Channel 11 has reached out to the Department of Justice for a response to the articles. They have not responded.

View the full bill text below.

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