Local business, some neighbors embroiled in battle of parking

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local coffee shop is embroiled in a nasty battle over parking, and it’s threatening to put them out of business.

Curbside on the Run has been a staple in O’Hara Township for nearly two decades. Most of that time, they were located off of Freeport Road in Blawnox before moving to a more residential area off of Powers Run Road a few years ago.

Just about every customer you talk to will rave about the beloved coffee shop and eatery.

“It’s amazing coffee,” Vic Ruhland tells Channel 11. “It’s amazing food.”

But, some neighbors who live nearby say the business isn’t being a good neighbor and they want the township to deem it a nuisance.

“To hear that’s being attacked is a really sad thing for me because it’s what gives Pittsburgh its charm,” Ruhland added.

Some neighbors say Curbside is too busy and customers looking for a parking spot on their quiet road are creating a nuisance - parking on their lawns or blocking their street or driveways for extended periods of time, with no regard for their families. Residents have called police and some people waiting for a spot say they’ve been ticketed.

Loyal customers say the owner is doing everything she can to be a good neighbor, including posting signs and QR codes with locations to park and asking customers to be respectful of the neighbors. Now she’s been forced to hire a lawyer to fight for her business.

“It breaks my heart to hear the neighbors are trying to shut this place down,” Grace Dietrich tells Channel 11. “All she is trying to do is do something that she loves and give that to the people of the community in Pittsburgh.”

There is an O’Hara Township community meeting at 7pm Tuesday night at the municipal building. Supporters of Curbside say they will be there in force to support the local, small business.

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