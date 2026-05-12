Here’s how Giant Eagle customers can get a discount on GetGo gas this weekend

PITTSBURGH — With fuel costs continuing to rise across the country, Giant Eagle is hoping to offer relief at the pump to customers across Pennsylvania this weekend.

Giant Eagle and GetGo announced a limited-time promotion giving customers a significant discount at the pump for this weekend only.

Customers who activate the multiplier offer earn $.50 off per gallon at GetGo for every $100 spent in a single transaction at Giant Eagle and Market District stores. The offer is valid for shopping in person or online.

There is no limit to the reward, so customers could theoretically earn a free tank of fuel — though, according to AAA’s average gas price map on Tuesday afternoon, customers would need to spend nearly $1,000 in groceries to earn an entirely free fill-up

Giant Eagle says the promotion can be activated in three steps:

Activate the promotion at Giant Eagle’s website or mobile app Shop at Giant Eagle and Market District this weekend Redeem the perks

The promotion is limited to one redemption per household.

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