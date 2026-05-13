Mayor responds to 2 deadly shootings in Pittsburgh on the same night

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers were still on patrol right outside of the Chipotle in Market Square, less than 24 hours after 19-year-old Terryll Little was shot two times in his chest.

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City surveillance cameras are mounted overhead right where the shooting happened. Detectives are now reviewing those recordings.

Witnesses told investigators that Little and another man he knew were arguing, then the shots were fired.

After a $15 million renovation to Market Square, the city recently implemented a curfew that requires anyone younger than 18 to be with an adult chaperone on Thursday to Sunday nights.

Channel 11 asked Mayor Corey O’Connor if last night’s deadly shooting would be a catalyst for any other safety changes.

“We are looking at the results we’ve seen throughout the last couple of weekends, and we are seeing that progress has been made, but we obviously have a long way to go,” Mayor Corey O’Connor told Channel 11.

There was another deadly shooting last night in East Hills, where 33-year-old Isaiah Booker was killed. It turns out the two shootings have a sad connection.

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Channel 11’s Gabriealla spoke to Terryll Little’s father.

He told me his daughter was dating Booker, meaning she lost her brother and boyfriend on the same night.

Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 the shootings were coincidental.

So far, police haven’t made an arrest in either shooting.

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