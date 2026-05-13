IUP’s new College of Osteopathic Medicine moves forward in improving rural medicine

INDIANA, Pa. — The new College of Osteopathic Medicine at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will focus on getting physicians into rural communities.

“These are transformational opportunities,” said Dr. Miko Rose, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “To give students programming and training and social connections that they never would have dreamed up.”

The new college at IUP will be the first of its kind for a public school in the state of Pennsylvania. The program will have a direct focus on attracting students from rural areas who want to serve their rural communities. Dean of the new college, Dr. Rose, said there aren’t enough doctors in communities like Indiana, and they want to help change that.

“All of our curriculum, all of our maps, all of our faculty, all of this has an emphasis focused on the unique needs of rural constituents and rural medicine,” said Rose.

They will welcome 60 students in the fall of 2027 and by their third year, they hope to have 120.

Dr. Rose says they’ve already secured more than 30 clinical training partnerships across the state.

“The students won’t just get 7 to 9 months of their required minimum training at core rotation sites. They’ll have additional rotations because our clinical partners are so excited about IUP and what these future medical students will have to offer,” Dr. Rose said,

People in rural areas say they are thrilled to hear a local college is addressing the physician deficit directly.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity, especially broadening and expanding the health care education. Especially around here, that would be fantastic,” said Aaron Worst of Apollo, Pa.

Tuition is about $43,000 per year for in-state students.

“Our average tuition over the four years will be the cheapest medical tuition in the state of Pennsylvania for Pennsylvania residents,” said Dr. Rose.

To learn more about how to apply, visit: https://www.iup.edu/academics/find-your-degree/programs/com/doctor-of-osteopathic-medicine.html

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