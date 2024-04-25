Connellsville mayor warns of door-to-door solicitors without permits

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The mayor of Connellsville issued a warning about door-to-door solicitors urging residents to switch energy companies.

Mayor Greg Lincoln said on Facebook that employees from various energy companies who go door-to-door trying to get people to switch companies are required to get a peddlers permit from the city, but some companies do not get those permits.

If someone knocks on your door, Lincoln advises you to ask for the permit from the city. If they don’t provide it, close the door and call 911.

Lincoln also said residents are not required in any way to show their bills or give our personal information to the solicitors.

Nonprofits and churches are not required to get a peddlers permit when door-to-door fundraising, Lincoln said.

