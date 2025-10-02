Construction begins for traffic calming measures on Southern Avenue in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — Traffic calming measures are being implemented on Southern Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative.

During the two-day construction period, which began Thursday, flaggers will manage traffic flow. Temporary no-parking signage will be posted throughout the work area.

Construction is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. While intermittent delays are expected, city officials anticipate the project will enhance safety on the road.

The project aims to increase speed limit compliance and provide safer roadway conditions for residents and roadway users by constructing five speed tables, along with pavement markings and signage.

“One of the biggest goals of my administration has been to ensure that we can bring programs like Neighborhood Traffic Calming to every community,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

A traffic study conducted at the request of residents revealed that 63% of motorists on Southern Avenue exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with some reaching speeds as high as 72 miles per hour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group