Consumer advocates warn of increased scams this holiday season 

As the holidays are approaching, consumer advocates are warning of increased scam activity.

Advocates have already seen an uptick in scam reports out of the Pittsburgh region, likely corresponding with the start of the holiday shopping season.

Scammers are getting more sophisticated, which means consumers must be more vigilant. People can fall victim at local stores, online and over the phone.

