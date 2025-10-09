Consumers still have time to save on holiday flights, Clark Howard says

Consumers still have time to save on holiday flights this year, according to consumer advisor Clark Howard.

New data from Google Flights suggests that travelers can find bargains for Thanksgiving flights around October 22nd, which is unusually late for securing deals.

“Using Google Flights or Hopper or some other shopping tool will help you find the best deals,” said Clark Howard, a consumer advisor.

For those planning to travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Howard advises booking flights around Halloween to secure better prices.

Howard emphasizes the importance of flexibility in choosing airlines and travel dates to maximize savings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group